Two students go missing while bathing in Kuakhai river

Bhubaneswar: Two students of a high school went missing while taking bath in the river near Kuakhai bridge in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

According to sources, the missing duo was part of a group of six students of Unit-IX Boys High School who had gone to take bath in Kuakhai river this morning.

The missing duo was identified as Jagmohan Sahu and Sarthik Diggal.

They were taking bath in the river when two of them went deep into the water and swept away by the currents. Unable to trace them, the others students immediately reported the matter to the police.

The police along with fire personnel rushed to the spot and launched a massive search operation to rescue the missing boys. However, the duo remained untraceable till the last report came in.