Two students dead, 17 injured in US school shooting at Kentucky

Kentucky: A 15-year-old student killed two classmates and hit a dozen others with gunfire on Tuesday, methodically firing a handgun inside a crowded atrium at his rural Kentucky high school, as per reports.
Police arrested their suspect moments later, leading him away in handcuffs to be charged with murder and attempted murder.
Seventeen students were injured, 12 of them hit with bullets and five others hurt in the scramble as hundreds of students fled for their lives from Marshall County High School, reports said.
The two fatalities were 15 years old: Bailey Nicole Holt died at the scene, and Preston Ryan Cope died later at a hospital, reports further added.