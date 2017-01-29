Two storeyed building collapses in Balasore, five critical

Balasore: Unaccounted number of workers has been severely hurt when a new made building of CIPET collapsed in Balasore’s industrial area here on Sunday.

The incident occurred some two hours ago as rescue operations are underway on a war footing. Locals and some police officials are currently engaged in recovering trapped people from within the debris. Two fire tenders, two bulldozers and fire officials are also involved in the rescue.

“Some people are still trapped and we can hear their cries,” a local said, “but we cannot remove the tons of concrete so we have asked for a hydra and as soon as it appears we will find if there are any persons inside.”

“The two storeyed building collapsed all of a sudden while its ceiling was concretised. We called for an hour but ambulance and rescue operations did not arrive,” he added.

As many as five persons have been rescued so far and everyone is under critical condition. They have been shifted away from the site as people wait for ambulance services.

Total of 36 persons were working on the site but since the works were almost over there might not be many other victims. Still since we can hear mobile ringing we are continuing rescue, local site supervisor said.