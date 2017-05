Baripada: In a tragic incident, two minor girls drowned in a pond at Durgapur village under Baisinga police limits in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Ruchi Nayak (8) and her elder sister Ranjit Nayak (9).

The incident took place when the duo went for bathing into the pond but didn’t came back for few hours, later with the help of locals their bodies were recoverd.