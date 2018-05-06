Two siblings charred to death in fire in West Delhi

New Delhi: In a major fire broke out in a three-story building in West Delhi’s Kewal Nagar area under Adarsh Nagar police station, in which two minor siblings were burnt alive.

According to Delhi Fire Service officer, the fire broke out at 10.14 pm, “We received information about the incident at 10.20 pm and immediately 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire fighters took one hour to douse the flame.

The deceased have been identified as Akansha (8) and her elder brother Sartan (10). Their bodies were found in the building. Preliminary investigation reveals that the fire broke out due to short-circuit in the air conditioner in a room located on the ground floor. It soon engulfed first floor and second floor due to high wind speed.

The family members did not get chance to come out of the house. A fire officer said that four others residing in the building managed to escape amid huge chaos but minors failed to do so as they were sleeping at the time of the incident.

The house belongs to one Anurag Garg, a contestant of previous municipal election. He was away from home attending a marriage function.