Two self-styled Gau Rakshaks held for thrashing dairy employees at City Railway Station

Bhubaneswar: Two persons have been arrested by the GRP in connection with the incident in which railway staff and two persons were thrashed mercilessly at Bhubaneswar Railway Station over transportation of cows in a train bogie.

The accused have been identified as Sudarshan Biswal (39) of Puri and Sibananda Panda (25) of Nayagarh. The duo is the members of the cow vigilant group, IIC Soubhagya Swain said.

The accused have been booked under multiple Sections of Indian Penal Code and Section 7 of the Railways Act.

They have been arrested on charges of unlawful assembly, assault, rioting and deterring a public servant from discharging his duty.

On Wednesday night, the duo with their accomplices assaulted on the employees of Vertex Agritech Pvt Ltd and held hostage on platform no 2 of the railway station and brutally thrashed them. While the company employees were transporting cows on Kochuvelli Guwahati Express, the group of self styled ‘gau-rakshaks’ attacked them on allegations of cow trafficking.

The entire chaotic scenario was captured in CCTV footage.