Two ring roads in Odisha under Bharat Mala Yojana soon

New Delhi: Two ring roads will be constructed in Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur cities in Odisha under the Bharat Mala Yojana soon.

As many as 28 cities of the country will be covered under the Bharat Mala Yojana for which 10,000 lakh crore has been sanctioned by the Union government, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari informed during a press meet here.

The Minister also informed that the Union transport department will create 44 economic corridors under the project out of which two will be created in Odisha. While one will be set up between Sambalpur and Paradip, the other will be between Sambalpur and Ranchi.

The Mumbai-Calcutta corridor will also pass through Odisha and 24 multi-modal logistic parks will also be set up under the Bharath Mala projects in the country.