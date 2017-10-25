PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Two ring roads in Odisha under Bharat Mala Yojana soon

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Bharat Mala Yojana

New Delhi: Two ring roads will be constructed in Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur cities in Odisha under the Bharat Mala Yojana soon.

As many as 28 cities of the country will be covered under the Bharat Mala Yojana for which 10,000 lakh crore has been sanctioned by the Union government, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari informed during a press meet here.

The Minister also informed that the Union transport department will create 44 economic corridors under the project out of which two will be created in Odisha. While one will be set up between Sambalpur and Paradip, the other will be between Sambalpur and Ranchi.

The Mumbai-Calcutta corridor will also pass through Odisha and 24 multi-modal logistic parks will also be set up under the Bharath Mala projects in the country.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Kaun Banega Crorepati 9
1.7K
Headlines

Odisha’s Sunil Tandi wins Rs 50 lakh in ‘KBC 9’
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
1.6K
Headlines

Phase II surgery of conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia begins at Delhi AIIMS
Power list -2017 Power list -2017
1.2K
Special Stories

PRAGATIVADI POWERLIST 2017

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top