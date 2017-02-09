Two PLFI members killed in police firing

Rourkela: In a firing by police in the Sorada forest in Sundergarh district Bisra police station limits, two People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) members have been killed today. Five other PLFI members have been injured in the incident.

Police has seized an AK 47, 12 guns, pistol and bullets from the two members. Also, several mobiles and items used by the members have been seized from the PLFI camp. Search operations are on by police in the area.

The firing occurred when police got information about a PLFI camp in the jungle during police patrolling for Panchayat Elections in the border area. When police reached the spot, the extremist members fired on them and in the exchange fire, the two PLFI members were killed.

Western Range DIG RK Sharma and Rourkela SP Aniruddha Singh said that the two PLFI members have not been identified so Jharkhand Police has been contacted.