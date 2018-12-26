Two Pak nationals released from Bhopal jail

Amritsar: India has released two Pakistani nationals from Bhopal jail on Wednesday.

Reports said Pakistani nationals Imran Qureshi Warsi and Abdullah were lodged in Bhopal jail for the past ten and four years respectively.

They were accused of forging documents and spying on Indian soil.

They were sent back to their native country via the Attari-Wagah border by the Indian authorities.

Warsi had overstayed in the country even after his visa expired four years ago. Warsi even has an Indian PAN card and ration card.

Warsi is married to an Indian woman and the couple has two children out of their wedlock.

He said police treated him very well, just like a family.