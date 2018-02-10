Two officers martyred in terror attack on army camp in Jammu’s Sunjuwan

Srinagar: Two Army officers have been martyred and six others injured, including civilians, in a terrorist attack on the Sunjuwan Army camp in Jammu in the early hours of Saturday.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has spoken to top officers and directed ministry officials to keep a close watch, sources said.

Deeply disturbed by the terrorist attack in #Sunjwan today. My heart goes out to the injured & their families. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 10, 2018

Schools within 500 metres of the camp have been asked to stay closed.

It is believed to be a suicide attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, the first such attack in Jammu this year, sources said.

Heavy security has been deployed at all entry and exit points. There were intelligence inputs about possible attacks in the state, and security forces were alert, but there was no specific information that they would strike this station in Jammu.

Suicide attackers had targeted the same army station in 2003. Twelve soldiers had lost their lives and seven others were injured.