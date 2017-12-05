Headlines

Two more Odisha farmers end life over crop loss

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
farmers’ suicide

Bargarh/Jajpur: The toll of farmers’ suicide cases in Odisha remains unabated with two more farmers ending their lives over crop loss and debt burden today.

While one Suresh Sahu of Sundarpur village under Bari block in Jajpur district ended life by hanging himself from a tree close to his village over alleged crop loss and debt burden, another farmer of Raisilpadar under Gaisilat block in Bargarh district committed suicide by consuming poison.

Suresh Sahu’s family alleged that he was under severe mental stress due to crop failure and had taken loans from money lenders due to which he took the extreme step.

According to sources, the deceased Bargarh farmer Umakant Sahu was immediately rushed to Loisingha Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

