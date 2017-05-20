Two Odia labourers killed in Chennai

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, two Odia labourers were killed after a portion of wall of an under-construction site collapsed on them in Chennai.

The deceased were identified as Sadasiv Kurukuta of Kurlajodi and Brundaban Kurkuta of Mandapai village of Bisam Cuttack block in Rayagada district.

The two along with many others of their locality had gone to Chennai for livehoods, as per sources.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased have urgued to the district administration for an inquiry into the incident.