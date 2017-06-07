Two Odia girls work as Delhi Metro train pilots

Bhubaneswar: Two Odia girls have come up as the figures of inspiration for others by choosing the pilot service in Delhi Metro trains.

Kabita Pradhan of Angul district and Sanjukta Minz of Rourkela had joined Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) as the women loco pilots in 2005.

Currently, Kabita is posted as the life supervisor after getting promotion in Delhi Metro. She was the first Odia girl to have been appointed in Delhi Metro where already 13 women were working as the pilot. Later, Sanjukta joined the job as the women pilot.

Kabita and Sanjukta are only two women from Odisha among many Odia male employees working in the metro train in Delhi. Even after taking up the pilot service in metro train as their occupation, they have never felt insecure.

Similarly, Sanjukta joined the Delhi metro train service after completing her education in Sambalpur University. She had pursued studies at Ispat High School in Rourkela.