Two Odia boys in National Squad for Blind Cricket T20 World Cup

Bhubaneswar: The capital city will be hosting the match between India and New Zealand on February 7, 2017 for the 2nd T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind in which two players from Odisha are included among the 17 selected for the National Squad.

As Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) announced the final list of players for the Indian Team for the T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind, Cricket Association for the Visually Challenged, Odisha (CAVI) today felicitated Sukhram Majhi and Md Jafar Iqbal, the two players from Odisha who have been selected to be a part of the 17 member Indian Team, along with Chandrasekhar Patnaik, who has been the State Coach for Visually Impaired Cricketers in Odisha since 2000.

The felicitation event was organized by CAVI here earlier today and presided by Members from CABI, the Cricketing Arm of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled. The players were felicitated by Achyuta Samanta – Honorary Founding Director, KIIT University; Sannyas Kumar Behera – General Secretary, Cricket Association for the Visually Impaired – Odisha, and Nitin Nayak – Member, Organizing Committee, 2nd T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind 2017 – Odisha In-Charge.

The 2nd T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind will be played from January 28 2017 to February 12 2017 across 10 cities including Delhi, Ahmedabad, Faridabad, Kochi, Indore, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai, Vizag/Vijaywada, Hyderabad, Bengaluru in India by the players from 10 states including Odisha, Andhrapradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand with 10 Nations i.e. Australia, Bangladesh, India, England, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Srilanka, West Indies participating in it. Rahul Dravid has been announced as the Brand Ambassador and he also launched CABI’s ‘Support Blind Cricket by buying a Cricket Ball’ campaign on the occasion.