Two notorious criminals injured in Ganjam encounter

Ganjam: Two dreaded criminals were arrested following an encounter at Sanghati Chhak under Khallikote police jurisdiction in Ganjam district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Susant Pradhan and Rajesh Reddy. They sustained gunshot injuries on their legs and admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

According to sources, the exchange of fire took place at around 3.30 am. The police seized a four-wheeler, two pistols, three live ammunition and Rs 2.25 lakh in cash from them.

The criminals were involved in the loot of Rs 25 lakh from the staff of Gorapalli tollgate in Khallikote. Inspector-in-charge of Khallikote police station and two staff also sustained injuries during the firing, sources said.