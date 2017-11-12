Two NISER students drown in Puri Sea; one found dead, another missing

Bhubaneswar: In a heart-wrenching incident, two students of the city-based National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) College drowned in the sea near Konark in Puri district on Saturday.

Reportedly, five students of the premier institute had gone to Beleswar temple and later they went to the sea for taking a bath. Haplessly, two of them suddenly drowned and went missing in the sea.

On being alerted by the other students, fire servicemen reached the spot and began a rescue operation. While they fished out the body of one of the students, the other was not yet been traced.

The deceased student has been identified as Pranjal Bewal and the missing one as Jatin.