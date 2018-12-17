Two new AIIMS in Tamil Nadu, Telangana get Cabinet nod

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday approved the establishment of two new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

The new institutes will come up at Madurai in Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs 1,264 crore and Bibinagar of Telangana at a cost of Rs 1,028 crore. The AIIMS will be set up under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).

The Union Cabinet has also given its approval for creation of one post of Director in the basic pay of Rs 2,25,000/- (fixed) plus NPA (however pay + NPA would not exceed Rs 2,37,500/-) for each of the above two AIIMS.

Each new AIIMS will add 100 UG (MBBS) seats and 60 B.Sc. (Nursing) seats and will have 15-20 Super Specialty Departments. Besides, each new AIIMS will add around 750 hospital beds.

As per data of current functional AIIMS, it is expected that each new AIIMS would cater to around 1500 Outdoor patients per day and around 1000 Indoor patients per month.

Establishment of new AIIMS involves creation of Hospital, Teaching Block for medical & nursing courses, residential complex and allied facilities/services, broadly on the pattern of AIIMS, New Delhi and other six new AIIMS taken up under Phase-I of PMSSY. The objective is to establish the new AIIMS as Institutions of National Importance for providing quality tertiary healthcare, medical education, nursing education and research in the Region.