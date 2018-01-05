Headlines

Two Naxals including a woman killed in encounter

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Naxals

Malkangiri: In a major crackdown on the banned Maoist outfit, two Naxals, including a woman, were today gunned down in an encounter with security forces in a dense forest of Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, police said.

The encounter took place at around 7:30 am in Muduvandi-Kawadgaon forest axis when a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Maoist operation, Deputy Inspector General of Police (south Bastar Range) Sundarraj told reporters.

The operation that was launched last night in the interiors of Gangaloor, involved composite forces of CRPF’s elite unit Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) 204th battalion and District Reserve Guard (DRG), the DIG said.

While combing operations were underway, the rebels opened fire on security forces this morning following which the security forces took position and retaliated by firing that forced the extremists to flee from the spot, he said.

During search, two Naxals clad in “uniform” were found dead at the spot. Besides, one .303 rifle, one 12 bore gun and one country-made pistol, were also recovered from there, the officer added.

Further details are awaited as the operation was still underway, he added.

 

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

viral video viral video
3.0K
Crime

Video of girls stripped naked, sexually assaulted goes viral in Odisha
TB medicine TB medicine
1.8K
Headlines

Girl dies consuming expired TB medicines in Odisha
turtle smuggling turtle smuggling
779
Headlines

Turtle smuggling racket busted in Odisha, over 1400 turtles recovered

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top