Two nabbed with pistols in State Capital

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police on Sunday arrested two persons under the Arms Act and recovered two country made pistols along with four live ammunitions from them. The miscreants were identified as Pramod Mangaraj and Parikshita Pradhan, both natives of Pipili.

Acting on the basis of information, the Quick Action Team (QAT) of the Police Commissionerate nabbed Pramod Mangaraj from Jayadev Vihar area while he was on his way to deliver a country made pistol to a person in Ghatikia.

While interrogation, it was found that one of Pramod’s associates had also come to the city along with him for selling another country made pistol in Chandrasekharpur. Later, Pramod’s associate Parikshita was nabbed and a pistol recovered from him.

According to police, the miscreants had procured the country made pistols from Munger in Bihar at a cost of over Rs 10, 000 each and planned to sell each weapon for Rs 60,000.

Meanwhile, Nayapalli police and Chandrasekharpur police have registered separate cases against Pramod and Parikshita under Section 25 of the Arms Act.