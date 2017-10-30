PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Crime

Two nabbed with pistols in State Capital

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
pistols

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police on Sunday arrested two persons under the Arms Act and recovered two country made pistols along with four live ammunitions from them. The miscreants were identified as Pramod Mangaraj and Parikshita Pradhan, both natives of Pipili.

Acting on the basis of information, the Quick Action Team (QAT) of the Police Commissionerate nabbed Pramod Mangaraj from Jayadev Vihar area while he was on his way to deliver a country made pistol to a person in Ghatikia.

While interrogation, it was found that one of Pramod’s associates had also come to the city along with him for selling another country made pistol in Chandrasekharpur. Later, Pramod’s associate Parikshita was nabbed and a pistol recovered from him.

According to police, the miscreants had procured the country made pistols from Munger in Bihar at a cost of over Rs 10, 000 each and planned to sell each weapon for Rs 60,000.

Meanwhile, Nayapalli police and Chandrasekharpur police have registered separate cases against Pramod and Parikshita under Section 25 of the Arms Act.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
2.0K
Headlines

Phase II surgery of conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia begins at Delhi AIIMS
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
1.4K
Headlines

At last Jaga-Kalia separated successfully; CM greets the surgical team of medicos
grant-in-aid grant-in-aid
1.0K
Headlines

Odisha govt publishes grant-in-aid gazette notice for block grant employees

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top