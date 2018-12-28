Two more ‘Mo Bus’ routes between Bhubaneswar-Cuttack from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) will introduce two more `Mo Bus’ routes between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack through NH-16 from tomorrow.

While Route No. 16 will connect between Master Canteen Terminal and Biju Patnaik Park in CDA, Route No. 16 (A) will connect Master Canteen Terminal with Barabati Stadium. Both the routes will have 13 buses each. Out of the 13 buses on each route, five will be air-conditioned (AC) and eight will be non air-conditioned buses (non-AC). While Route No. 16 is of 36.5 km length, the other route is of 37.5 km.

Route No. 16 (Master Canteen to Biju Patnaik Park in CDA) will have major stops: Master Canteen, Vani Vihar, Rasulgarh Square, Pahal, Nakhara, ink Road, Badambadi, High Court, Judicial Academy, Sati Chaura Square, CDA 6 Park and Biju Patnaik Park, the operation time between Master Canteen to Biju Patnaik Park will be from 4:30 am till 7:40 pm. Similarly, the operation time from Biju Patnaik Park to Master Canteen will be from 7:10 am till 9:30pm respectively.

Similarly, Route No. 16A (Master Canteen to Barabati Stadium, Cuttack) will have major stops: Master Canteen, Vani Vihar, Rasulgarh Square, Pahal, Nakhara, Link Road, Badambadi, High Court, Judicial Academy, Sati Chaura Square Bidanasi, Deer Park, Baliyatra Ground and Barabati Stadium. The operation time between Master Canteen and Barabati Stadium will be from 5:00 am till 8:10 pm and from Barabati Stadium to Master Canteen will be from 7:40 am till 10:00 pm.

It can be mentioned here that CRUT on December 25 introduced “Mo Bus’’ between Biju Patnaik International Airport and CDA. The length of this route is 37 km. While the bus service starts at 7 am, the last bus would be available from the two starting points would be till 8 pm at Biju Patnaik International Airport and 8.20 pm at Biju Patnaik Park CDA, respectively. Currently there are 28 buses for this route.

General Manager (Personnel and Administration) of CRUT Dipti Mahapatro said “with the two new routes to Cuttack via NH-16 the “Mo Bus’’ has created a robust public transport network between two major historic cities of Odisha. It will help all kinds of passengers in days to come.’’

With the two new routes to Cuttack tomorrow, CRUT will have 200 new buses on the roads under “Mo Bus’’ service as it has revolutionised the public transport scenario with more frequencies, less waiting time, reliable and safe journey with CCTVs on board and with a ridership of more than 60,000 per day. The two new routes will make the presence of “Mo Bus’’ in 14 routes.