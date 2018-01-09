Two months deadline to malls to ensure implementation of fire safety norms in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Fire Services Department has issued notices to as many as ten shopping malls in the city to comply with fire safety norms within two months.

The notices were issued following surprise checks by the department on several malls in Odisha capital after a fire mishap at a shopping mall near Damana square on January 4.

The malls were found blatantly violating Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Rules, 2017 thus following which the malls have been given a time of two months for upgrading fire safety measures. The authorities of the malls have also been asked to adhere to 28 conditions as per the new norms.

The notice has also directed the malls to install automatic sprinklers for each floor, make provisions for manually operated electrical fire alarm systems, fire pumps, and provision of terrace tank of 20,000 litres exclusively for fire fighting.

If the malls fail to comply with the guidelines mentioned in the notice within a period of two months, action will be taken against the malls as per provisions of law, informed Civil Defence director BK Sharma.