Two minor girls raped in Sundargarh forest

Sundargarh: Two minor girls were raped allegedly by two youths in a forest under Chandiposh police limits in Bonai of Sundargarh district last night, the police said.

The matter came to the fore after the victims lodged a written complaint with the police on Saturday morning.

According to the complaint, two youths of Eregada village invited the minor girls to watch an opera with them nearby their village.

The girls, without informing their family members, went with the youths last night. But on the way, the accused youths forcibly took the girls to the forest where they allegedly outraged their modesty.

The girl returned to their house and narrated the ordeal to their family members. Following which, the victim’s family members lodged a complaint with the police, sources said.

While the police have launched a probe into the matter, the locals have demanded strict actions against the accused youths. So far no arrests have been made by the cops, sources added.