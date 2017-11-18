Two minor girls raped in Angul and Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda/Angul: Two minor girls were sexually assaulted in two separate incidents in Jharsuguda and Angul district of Odisha on Friday, which has put a question mark over safety and security of the girls in the state.

According to reports, a four-year-old girl in Telenpali village under Banharpali police limits of Jarsuguda district was allegedly raped by her neighbuor yesterday.

Shockingly, the accused identified as Mohamad Rafik alias Bhalu is also a minor.

The accused raped the minor girl when she was alone at home as her kin had gone to a nearby village to get cooking gas cylinder and fled the village after committing the crime.

The girl was admitted to Banharpali hospital and later shifted to Jharsuguda District Headquarters Hospital hospital as her health condition deteriorated. Police has launched a man-haunt to arrest Rafik.

In the second incident, a class-IV girl student was allegedly raped by a 25-year-old person near her school in Jarpada area under Chhendipada block of Angul district yesterday.

Sources said that the eight-year-old student was raped while she had gone outside the school campus to attend the nature’s call. She was rescued by villagers laying abandoned near a drain in an unconscious and bleeding state.

Locals staged a road blockade following the ordeal and Demanded immediate arrest of the accused. Later, a meeting was held at the school in which it was decided to seek the help of police in the matter following which the father of the girl lodged the complaint.

Police arrested the accused last night, has been identified as Anil Das.