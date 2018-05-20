Two minor girls from Gujarat rescued in Odisha

Soro: Gujarat police with the help of their Soro counterparts in Balasore district rescued two Gujarati minor girls who were allegedly abducted by two youths and arrested one of them.

According to sources, the two Gujarati youths had abducted the minor girls from Morbi Taluka police station limits in March this year and brought them to Soro area in Odisha.

While one of the youths was staying with a girl at a rented accommodation in Badheisahi under Soro municipality area, another youth was staying in Simulia police limits with another girl.

In a joint operation, Gujarat and Soro police rescued the girls from the rented house in Badeisahi and arrested one of the accused. He was identified as Rahul Modi. Another accused managed to escape.

The police left for Gujarat with the rescued girls and the accused.