Two minor Dalit girls raped, murdered in separate incidents in Haryana

Chandigarh: Two minor Dalit girls were allegedly raped and killed in separate incidents in Haryana, barely a month after a similar case involving a six-year-old girl shook the state.

Police said one of the girls, a 15-year-old school student, had been brutally assaulted and her private parts mutilated.

The body of the other victim, an 11-year-old girl, was found in a village in Panipat district this morning, a police official said.

The official said she was abducted by two men last evening when she had gone out of her house to throw garbage in the village dump yard.

Rahul Sharma, the superintendent of police, Panipat, told reporters that two men, who lived in her neighbourhood, were arrested today for the crime.

After abducting her, the accused took her to a house where they allegedly raped and strangled her. They also burnt her clothes in a bid to destroy evidence, the SP said.

The body of the 15-year-old girl, who had been missing since last Tuesday after she left home for tuition classes, was found near a canal at Budha Khera village in Jind district’s Safidon town yesterday, the police said.

The girl, who belonged to a village in Kurukshetra district, had been brutally assaulted, an official said.

Her private parts were mutilated and some of her vital organs had been ruptured, the official said.

She was a Class 10 student, the police said.