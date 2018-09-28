Two minor brothers die of snakebite in Kendrapara village

Kendrapara: Two minor brothers died after they were bitten by a venomous snake in their sleep in Bandha Sahi village under Badamulabasanta panchayat under Pattamundai police limits in Kendrapara district late on Thursday night.

The deceased siblings, identified as Krutibasa Sahu (7) and Udaybhanu Sahu (13) were sons of Prabhakar Sahu.

According to sources, the minors were sleeping in their house at night when a poisonous snake bit them following which the duo turned critical.

The family members initially rushed them to the District Headquarters Hospital and later to SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack as their health condition deteriorated.

However, they succumbed while undergoing treatment at the SCBMCH today morning.