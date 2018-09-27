Two minor boys go missing in Kharasrota river

Jajpur: Two minor boys went missing while taking bath in Kharasrota river near Bankipala village under Binharpur Block of Jajpur district on Thursday.

The boys were identified as Somnath Barik and Smruti Swain of Bankipala village.

According to sources, Somnath and Smruti along with two other boys had gone to the nearby river to take bath. While swimming in the river, the four ventured deep into the water. The locals managed to save two boys, while Somnath and Smruti were swept away by the water currents.

On being informed, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) units reached the spot and launched a search operation to trace the missing boys.