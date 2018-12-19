Two minor boys drown in pond in Balasore village

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Two minor boys drown
6

Balasore: Two minor boys drowned after they fell into a pond in Narayanpur village under Bhograi block of Balasore district on Wednesday.

The deceased minors have been identified as cousin brothers and residents of the same village.

Related Posts

Ailing woman carried on sling for 14 km to hosp in…

Farmer commits suicide in Ganjam over crop loss

Traffic held up, liquor shop torched over youth’s…

As per sources, the duo was playing near the pond when they accidentally fell into the pond and drowned.

The minors remained untraced even after a frantic search by the family members. Later, their lifeless bodies were fished out from the village pond, sources said.

On being informed, police reached the spot and registered a case of unnatural death into the incident.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.