Two minor boys drown in pond in Balasore village

Balasore: Two minor boys drowned after they fell into a pond in Narayanpur village under Bhograi block of Balasore district on Wednesday.

The deceased minors have been identified as cousin brothers and residents of the same village.

As per sources, the duo was playing near the pond when they accidentally fell into the pond and drowned.

The minors remained untraced even after a frantic search by the family members. Later, their lifeless bodies were fished out from the village pond, sources said.

On being informed, police reached the spot and registered a case of unnatural death into the incident.