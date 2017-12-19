Two militants killed in Shopian encounter

Srinagar: Two unidentified militants were killed in an overnight encounter with government forces in Shopian district of south Kashmir, the Army said on Tuesday.
Forces launched a cordon and search operation in Butmaran, Wanipora area of Shopian yesterday evening following information about the presence of militants in the area, an Army official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter as militants opened firing towards the forces.
“Two militants have been killed so far and the operation is still in progress,” the official said.