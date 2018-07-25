Headlines

Two militants killed in encounter in Anantnag

Anantnag: Two militants were killed in an encounter at Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The deceased militant’s were identified as Adil Bhat of Sozan Kishtwar and Bin Yamin alias Bilal Moulvi of Ghat Khudwani.

The security force this morning launched a combing operation after getting specific information about the presence of terrorist in the Kotwal Mohalla area near Anantnag district.

The gun battle took place in the wee hours when the militants opened fire seeing the cordon. In retaliation, the force started firing and gunned down two terrorists.

Police officials said that two Lashkar-e-Toiba militants were trapped in the gunfight that erupted early morning and  the bodies were seized from the spot.

