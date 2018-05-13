Two Maoists killed in encounter in Odisha

Bolangir: Two dreaded Maoists were gunned down in an encounter near Dudukamal under Belpada block in Bolangir district, police informed today.

The Ultras were killed after security forces launched a combing operation on getting specific intelligence input about the presence of members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) at a villager’s house.

Hardcore Maoist cadre Sanjib who carried a cash reward was killed in the encounter, police informed. An AK 47 and Insas rifle has been recovered from the spot.

The identity of another rebel killed in the encounter is yet to be ascertained. The bodies have been brought to Belpada police station.

Even though some of the rebels managed to escape from the spot, the operation is said to be major success.