Two Maoists were killed in encounter

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Maoists

Malkangiri: Two Maoists of the John Milesia gang were killed during a gun battle with the police in the Bastar district of south Chhattisgarh.

An exchange of fire took place today morning between the Maoists and (a joint team of) the Chattisgarh Police and the Special Task Force near Kasaram village under the Kistaram Police Station limits of Bastar district. After the Naxals fled, two bodies of their comrades besides a muzzle loading gun and a country-made pistol along with some explosives were recovered from the spot, according to the reports.

The two bodies were identified as Padiami Sana and Ananjam Hunga of John Milesia gang.

Malkangiri Police on the other side has tightened the security arrangements in the district suspecting Maoists’ attack in view of Independence Day. All the border areas are sealed in order to avoid any mishap.

