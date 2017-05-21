Two Maoists injured in fire exchange on Odisha-Jharkhand border

Rourkela: Two Maoists was suspected to have sustained fatal injuries in an exchange of fire with police in Lunga Reserve Forest, about 100 kms from Rourkela, under Mohulapada police limits in Sundargarh district on Saturday.

The police busted a Maoist camp at the spot, close to Jharkhand border with seizure of four LMG (Light Mchine Gun) magazines, 200 rounds of live ammunition, 8 rounds of .303 bullets and other materials.

Western Range IG RK Sharma, Rourkela SP Anirudh Singh and CRPF second-in-command Sunil Bhawar in a press conference told mediapersons that the operation, which was carried out for 30 minutes was conducted jointly by the Special Operation Group (SOG) of Odisha Police and local police. Acting on a tip-off about movement of 20-25 Maoists inside Lunga Reserve Forest, one company of SOG and local police started a combing operation from Friday evening.