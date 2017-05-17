Twin City

Two manual scavengers die due to asphyxiation in capital city

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
asphyxiation

Bhubaneswar: In a heart-wrenching incident, two manual scavengers died due to asphyxiation inside a septic tank under Nayapalli police limits in IRC Village of capital city today.

The deceased has been identified as Bibhuti Nayak and Manas Nayak of Baramba in Cuttack district.

Sources said the incident occurred in the afternoon near Sapneswar temple while they were cleaning a septic tank.

After getting rescued by locals, the duo was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

An unnatural death case has been registered by Nayapalli police and a probe into the matter has been started.

Related Items:, , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

mothers mothers
7.0K
Entertainment

In Pics Mother’s Day special : Odia actors with their mothers
Satyajeet Jena Satyajeet Jena
4.8K
Entertainment

AR Rahman offers Satyajeet Jena an internship after a spotless performance
SBI SBI
2.8K
Business

SBI to levy Rs 25 charge on all ATM withdrawals
Amrit Chatterjee Amrit Chatterjee
2.3K
Bollywood

Odisha boy leaves corporate job, becomes Bollywood actor
creature creature
2.0K
International

Scientists identify 15m creature washed up on an Indonesian beach
To Top