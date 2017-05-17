Two manual scavengers die due to asphyxiation in capital city

Bhubaneswar: In a heart-wrenching incident, two manual scavengers died due to asphyxiation inside a septic tank under Nayapalli police limits in IRC Village of capital city today.

The deceased has been identified as Bibhuti Nayak and Manas Nayak of Baramba in Cuttack district.

Sources said the incident occurred in the afternoon near Sapneswar temple while they were cleaning a septic tank.

After getting rescued by locals, the duo was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

An unnatural death case has been registered by Nayapalli police and a probe into the matter has been started.