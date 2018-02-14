Headlines

Two manual scavengers die of asphyxiation while cleaning septic tank in Bengaluru

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
asphyxiation

Bengaluru: Two labourers died of asphyxiation while cleaning the septic tank of a restaurant here, police said today.

The deceased have been identified as Ramu (25) and Ravi (28).

Police said the incident occurred at around 4 PM yesterday when the duo, hired by the restaurant on a contract basis, was attending to the clogged septic tank.

Ramu had entered the tank to clean it while Ravi was outside to assist him.

Sometime later Ramu collapsed due to suffocation. Not getting any response from him, his colleague also entered the tank and he too met the same fate, police said.

Police and fire and Emergency services rushed to the spot on being informed, pulled out both of them and rushed them to a hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

Police said the restaurant manager and caretaker have been arrested and a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder registered against them.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

sex video sex video
1.7K
Latest News Update

Sex video of Haryana Ex-CM’s daughter-in-law goes viral
Indian Railways Indian Railways
887
Latest News Update

Railway Group D vacancy 2018 notification out: Around 63,000 jobs in Indian Railways!
wife kills husband wife kills husband
777
Crime

Second wife kills husband jealous over his love for first wife
To Top