Two lovebirds from Patna held in Balasore

Balasore: Jaleswar police on Wednesday has arrested two minors, including a boy and a girl, from Bihar on the charge of attempting to lift a hired Bolero jeep after causing injury to the driver at around 9 pm in Jaleswar area.

Driver Gopinath Jena (26) of Santia village under Jaleswar police station limits was the owner of the vehicle. The miscreants slit his neck after attacking him.

After Jena raised alarm, the locals rushed to the site. While the miscreants were trying to flee getting off the vehicle, they were nabbed by the locals and handed over to the police.

Jena was initially admitted at Jaleswar hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

As per police sources, the accused were students of class 10th. Being in a relationship, the duo had fled home from Patna on January 28 and arrived in Jaleswar by train from Howrah.

On Wednesday night, the duo stopped a Scorpio vehicle asking for lift at NH-60 road. They requested Jena by saying that they have missed their bus. After crossing for about 10 km ride, at a place near Sekhsarai village, they threatened Jena and asked him to have over the key of the vehicle and cash. On resistance, the duo attacked Jena with a knife and slit his neck.

Following the incident, Jena immediately rushed out of the vehicle and started screaming. The locals from the nearby places came in rescue of Jena and nabbed the two minors.

Jaleswar IIC Chandan Godai has said that the accused were out for the last 28 days. They were in Kolkata and other places. On Wednesday they came to Jaleswar. When they ran short of cash, they committed the offence.

However, a case has been registered and they would be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board after interrogation.