Two LeT militants killed, gunfight over in Srinagar’s Karan Nagar area

Pragativadi News Service
Srinagar: Two holed up LeT militants, involved in a failed terror bid on a CRPF camp here, were killed on Tuesday in a nearly 30-hour-long gunfight, police said.

The militants had taken shelter inside the Karan Nagar area building a day ago after an alert sentry at the observation post of the 23rd battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) spotted them and fired, averting a possible terror attack on the camp.

Carrying backpacks and AK-47 rifles the militants were forced to withdraw and later trapped inside the building from where they had been engaged in the gun battle with the security forces.

A CRPF trooper was killed during the gunfight on Monday while a constable of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was injured.

The attempted terror bid on the CRPF camp came close on the heels of the Sunjuwan military camp attack, in which seven persons, including six soldiers and a civilian, were killed.

