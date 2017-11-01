Two labourers electrocuted at DRDO campus in Chandipur

Balasore: At least two labourers were killed due to electrocution and four others injured while working in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) campus at Chandipur in Balasore district on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Manika Khillar of Srikona and Kusha of Jasipur area under Chandipur police limits.

Sources said they were immediately rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) after the incident, however, they were declared brought dead.

Four other labourers, including three women, admitted to the hospital are out of danger.

Sources said the mishap took place when a group of labourers was busy drilling ground for street light poles on the campus of Military Engineering Service (MES) – a DRDO unit.

The drilling machine hit the underground electric cable and electrocuted the workers, sources added.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case and initiated a probe while the contractor is absconding.