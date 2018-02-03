Two killed after speeding truck hits from rear in Cuttack

Cuttack: In yet another tragic road accident, two persons were killed after they were ran over by a speeding truck from behind at Madhupatna Chhak in Cuttack town.

Reportedly, two people riding on a bike travelling towards Bhubaneswar were hit by a truck and fell down from the motorbike. Haplessly the truck didn’t stop n ran over killing the two who fell down after the incident on the road.

Tension prevailed in the region after the incident when locals staged a road blockade. However, police have reached the spot and trying to pacify the locals.

Details are awaited.