Two killed, six injured on return from Gupteswar for Shivratri

Jeypore: Two people were killed and six others injured in a bus accident near Jeypore when devotees were returning from Gupteswar temple on the occasion of Shivratri today. The accident took place near Siribeda block of Baipariguda.

There were around 50 bus passengers from Balimela of Malkangiri who travelled at night in the Sri Ram bus and paid a visit to the Gupteswar temple for the Shivratri festival. On their way back, just three kilometres from the Gupteswar temple, the bus met with an accident at Ghodaghati hills with two people dead on the spot and several others injured of which six are serious.

The injured have been admitted in the nearby hospital in Baipariguda. Police has reached the spot and continuing rescue while investigating the details of the accident.