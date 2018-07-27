Two killed in road mishap in Sundergarh

Sundargarh: In a tragic incident, two youths were killed in a road mishap near Rani Bagicha Bypass on the Biju Expressway late Thursday night.

The incident took place near Adarshnagar-Subhalaya chhak. It is suspected that an unidentified vehicle hit the motorcycle, in which the duo was travelling and fled the spot.

According to reports, a patrolling unit found the bodies lying in a pool of blood at around 1am. Police seized the bodies and sent it for post-mortem.

While one of the deceased youth was identified as Bhola Yadav of Bihar, the identity of the other youth is yet to be ascertained, the police said.

A preliminary investigation reveal that the collision impact was so high that the duo was dragged away more than 50 metres from the actual accident spot. Further investigation into the incident is underway, sources in the police said.