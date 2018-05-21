Two killed in lightning

Bolangir: Lightning struck dead two minor boys at Odinga village under Belpada police limits in Bolangir district this morning.

The deceased have been identified as Ishwar Boa and Purnananda Bhoi.

According to reports, the victims were under a mango tree to pluck fruits when the accident occurred.

The duo had sheltered under the tree as rainfall accompanied with lightning took place. Unfortunately, lightning struck the mango tree and they died, said a villager.

The half-burnt bodies were recovered from the spot. Police have started investigation into the matter sending the bodies for autopsy.

Thunderbolts have been rocking several parts of Odisha for the last two weeks due to fluctuations in temperatures.