Two killed, five injured after SUV hits roadside tree

Nayagarh: At least two persons were killed and five others sustained critical injuries after the SUV they were travelling in hit a roadside tree near Janisahi under Daspalla police limits in Nayagarh district late last night.

The accident took place when all the seven persons, identified as residents of Charchara area of Boudh district, were returning from Khurdha after attending a wedding reception.

The driver of the car lost control over wheels and hit a roadside tree near Jani Sahi, eyewitnesses said.

The intensity of the collision was so high that the SUV got mangled completely from the front killing two of the passengers on the spot.

Five others who sustained critical injury in the collision were immediately rushed to Daspalla Community Health Centre (CHC) by some locals and later shifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Police reached the spot and send the bodies for postmortem.