Two killed as truck overturns on bike

Nabarangpur: Two motorcyclists lost their lives after a timber-laden truck overturned and crushed their two-wheeler near Amapani Ghati on Jeypore-Bhawanipatna road on Tuesday.

The mishap was reported to have occurred between Maidalpur outpost of Nabarangpur and Kalahandi district border on National Highway 26 in the afternoon.

The timber-laden truck lost balance and tipped over the moving motorcycle at around 3 pm killing the rider and the pillion rider on the spot.

On being informed, police teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations as a few more persons were reportedly trapped under the timbers.