Two killed, 2 hurt in road mishap

Dharmagarh: Two persons were killed while two others sustained critical injuries in a road mishap near Bamera in Dharmagarh of Kalahandi district last night.

The identity of the deceased and injured persons is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, the incident occurred last night when a speeding van hit a cyclist near Bamera. After hitting the cycle the driver of the vehicle rammed into a tree and overturned to the roadside.

While the minor boy inside the van died on the spot, the driver and another associate sustained critical injuries. They were rescued and rushed to Jayaptana hospital.