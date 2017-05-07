Two iron ore blocks get positive response from private, public mining majors

Bhubaneswar: Technical bids are being invited for the Netrabandha Pahar and Kalamang iron ore blocks following which it got encouraging response from both public and private sector mining majors.

Official sources said that as many as 28 bidders including Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL), JSW Steel, Triveni Earthmovers Private Limited, Vedanta, Essel Mining & Industries Ltd, Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd and National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) have submitted technical bids for the two blocks.

The technical bids were opened a few days back. While as many as 16 bids were received for the Netrabandha Pahar block meant for merchant, the Kalamang block reserved for an integrated steel plant got 12 offers. Those who qualify the technical bids would be eligible for financial bidding.