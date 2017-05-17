Two Inspectors held for taking bribe

Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths on Tuesday arrested two police inspectors allegedly for bribery. The police officials who were trapped by the sleuths while accepting bribe are Baliapal IIC Surendra Kumar Behuria and Basudevpur IIC Bullu Munda.

Vigilance sources said Behuria had demanded Rs 30,000 from one Ganesh Chandra Mohapatra for suppressing a case of wrongful restraint and theft against the latter and his brother. When Ganesh expressed inability to pay the amount, Behuria reduced the bribe amount to Rs 20,000 and allowed him to pay it in two installments.

The matter was reported to Vigilance which laid a trap and arrested the IIC while he was receiving Rs 10,000 in cash from Ganesh on Tuesday.

In a separate case, Basudevpur IIC Munda had demanded Rs 5000 from timber trader Sk Ajmatullah for not registering a case relating to an alleged irregularity. Munda was caught red handed by the sleuths while receiving the bribe at Jagannathpur in Bhadrak.

The Vigilance registered a case under Prevention of Corruption Act and forwarded the two IICs to court. The houses of the police officials are being searched and further investigation is on.