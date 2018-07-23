Two injured in boar attack in Ganjam

Bhanjanagar: Two women sustained injuries after a wild boar attacked them in Bhetanai village under Aska police limits in Ganjam district on Monday. Reportedly, among the two one identified as Pramila Badatya sustained critical injuries.

The incident took place this morning, when the duo was going to take bath to a nearby pond in the village and came across a wild boar, who attacked them.

However, some locals spotted them in distress and alerted the same to the villagers, who then rescued the duo. The injured women were initially rushed to Aska Community Health Centre (CHC) . Later, Pramila was shifted to MKCG Medical in Berhampur after her condition deteriorated.

On being informed, the forest officials rushed to the village to take stock of the situation.