Two including UP man held for fraud in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Two persons including one from Uttar Pradesh were arrested by Capital police on Saturday in connection with two separate cheating cases.

The arrested duo was identified as Abhishek Deb (29) of Diliya village in Mubarakpur police limits of Azamgarh district Uttar Pradesh and Anirudh Mohanty (34) of Jajpur.

Deb was arrested following the complaint of Prakash Kumar Nayak of Ghanashyampur in Kendrapara, who works at a mobile shop in Bhubaneswar.

According to sources, the accused purchased a MI POCO Fl Rosso Red mobile phone worth Rs 20,750 from the complainant and produced a false online money transfer receipt to him.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that he created false transaction through online vide Xoom.Com Website.

In another case, Anirudh Mohanty was arrested for allegedly duping several customers of a finance company. He was arrested following complaint of Asif Khan, Manager of M/s Bajaj Finance Ltd., Kharvelnagar in Bhubaneswar.