Two held with gold bars worth Rs 60 lakh at Silchar airport

Pragativadi News Service
gold bars

Guwahati: Two Kolkata-bound passengers have been apprehended by the CISF at the Silchar airport in Assam for allegedly trying to smuggle gold bars worth about Rs 60 lakh by concealing them in body cavity.

The incident took place early today when the personnel of the security force detected metal pieces in the body of two men, identified as K K Kakkar and J Lal, during frisking and they were subsequently taken for detailed checking.

“During thorough checking, the passengers revealed that they were carrying six gold bars each (2 kgs in total) wrapped in balloons and kept in their rectum area.

“The Kolkata-bound passengers and the seized 12 gold bars have been handed over to customs officials at the airport,” a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) spokesperson said.

The value of the seized gold is estimated to be Rs 60 lakh, he said.

